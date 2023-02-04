Giles County assist students with free education through ACCE at New River Community College

New River Community College Photo by Youtube screenshot

ACCE Program Benefits youth in Giles County

The cost of education is an issue for many students across the country but in Giles County, Virginia a solution has been given so that no one has to lack a college education. The Access to Community College Education program has been set in place so that any student with a 2.5 GPA can attend New River Community College for free for two years. The program is now known as ACCE.

Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney told WDBJ 7 that this is a great opportunity for students who must maintain a 2.5 grade point average in order to remain in the program and volunteer 100 hours in the program each year. ACCE has already sent hundreds of students to New River Community College, The volunteer program is benefitting the area in many ways and teaches students responsibility while they are receiving a free education.

“We’ve got students now that are working in homeless shelters, they’re out building handicap ramps in people’s houses, they’re working through community organizations, 501 C-3s, churches, just dedicating their time to the community,”. “This is an opportunity for them to really understand what community is, the community supporting them, and now they’re giving back and they are our future,”

Giles County Tourism Director Cora Gnegy told News 7. “These kids are becoming so much more aware of their community,” They love Giles, they were born and raised here for the most part, but they don’t realize that we have different groups that might have different needs than what they’re exposed to." “If there’s a need or a project that just might not be on our radar, for whatever reason, we hope they’ll reach out,” “We want these participants to really have an impact in their community.”

Tuition and fees for in-state students living with a parent at New River Community College is $4812. Perhaps this idea will catch on and more counties in the state and across the US might consider doing the same.