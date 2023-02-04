General Hospital Spoilers: Spoon Island will run red with blood

Wyndemere castle at Spoon Island Photo by GH Wikipedia Screenshot

Wyndemere will be the focus soon

General Hospital viewers have been wondering how Nikolas Cassadine ( Adam Huss) will meet his doom and on Friday he showed up at Wyndemere looking for a faceoff with Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West. Soaps.com is revealing information shared by the powers that be at GH that give some insight.

“Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest , “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”

This may be the end of Nikolas

Nikolas is more than likely going to die but who else will be in trouble? Could Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), Heather Webber (Alley Mills), and Esme Prince ( Avery Kristen Pohl) show up on Spoon Island after they escape from Spring Ridge? Perhaps Mason Holt ( will take off for Wyndemere to follow Ava in an attempt to keep Austin Gatlin Holt ( Roger Howarth) in line and Austin follows him and fight ensures.

Van Etten and Oconner did not give specific details but General Hospital viewers know that Nikolas proclaimed Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) is now a true Cassadine after he revealed Ava gave him the taped confession and Nik cried as he toldLaura he loved her and she looked as if she knew she was going to lose him. Things might get s out of hand on Spoon Island that Ava flees and never looks back. Could the writers be about to close that chapter for good and keep all the action in Port Charles? Be sure to tune in Monday to see the beginning of the end of Nikolas Cassadine.