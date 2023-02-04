The Young and the Restless Spoilers: February 6-10

Jaak and Victor will be at it again Photo by Y&R spoilers screenshot

Next week on The Young and the Restless

The action heats up in Genoa City this month with plenty of drama on The Young and the Restless from the Newmans and Abbotts and their associates. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will demand answers from Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) which probably are related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who will have some type of crisis and Nick will come to her rescue. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will cause problems at Jabot and stand his ground on an issue which could be his determination to bring Adam back to the Newman fold.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will be furious to find out Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) lied and actually gave information to Victor. Jack will make a stunning decision next week and it could be the fires Adam after all or maybe it's related to Kyle's dealings with Victor. Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) always believes he has the upper hand but he is going to make a risky deal. Lily Winters (Chrystel Khalil) and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) will be plotting their next move even though Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is not changing his mind and is focused on Neil Winters's (Kristoff St. John's) legacy.

Genoa City will be full of tension

Daniel Romalatti (Michael Graziadei) will blame Devon for some type of setback which most likely has to do with Lily not moving forward with Daniel's plans. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) will feel the need to defend herself to her son and Chloe Fisher (Elizabeth Henrickson will have a hard time keeping a secret that could be related to Sally's pregnancy.

Chelsea Newman (Melissa Clair Egan) will give Billy Abbott ( Jason Patrick) some type of warning and Summer Newman (Alison Lanier). will lose her patience with her mother in--aw Diane. Spoilers tease that during February Sweeps Jack and Victor will spar as they did in decades past and Victor will give his nemesis a reality check which viewers will be anxious to see. Victoria Newman will find herself distracted by Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) since they kissed while Victor tests the Newman CEO's loyalty. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless and watch the action take place.

