Bradford Anderson the man behind Damian Spinelli on General Hospital

Bradford Anderson Photo by That's Awesome Youtube Screenshot

Getting to know Bradford Anderson

Bradford Anderson has been portraying Damian Spinelli on General Hospital since November 13, 2006, on a recurring basis and continues to be a fan favorite. Viewers were excited when he was finally paired with Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones) and when her baby Georgie belonged to Spinelli. Anderson was also on the first season of General Hospital Night Shift in 2007 and has continued to lend his skills as the Jackal to Port Charles residents.

General Hospital put out a casting call for a "college-aged kid" who was a cross between Seth Green and Spicoli, a character played by Sean Penn in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Anderson won the part, and the character, chattering a rapid-fire mix of surfer lingo and internet slang, has offered an interesting element to the show and has been called "one of the quirkiest characters daytime has ever seen." The role was initially just meant to be played on a recurring basis, but the character proved so popular that Anderson was offered a multi-year contract, which was signed in May 2007. His image was added to the opening credits sequence on July 6, 2007.

Anderson has a podcast That's Awesome with his former General Hospital co-star Steve Burton (ex-Jason Morgan) and the two are as close off-screen as their characters had been before Jason died. The duo also tours the country with a 90-minute musical and comedy show. The actor's first role was portraying Tiny Tim in a production of A Christmas Carol and as a junior, at Inter-Lakes High School he was cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.

He graduated from NYU's Tish School of the Arts and has had roles on stage, on the small screen, and in film. Bradford married Kierra O'Neal in 2010 and their first daughter was named June Meredith. Their second daughter Finola was named after Finola Hughes who portrays Anna Devane on General Hospital. Although is character is not around as much now as he used to be GH fans are still hoping that somehow Maxie and Spinelli will reunite so stay tuned to see what comes next for Bradford Anderson.