Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary's

40thanniversaey of Richmond Black History Museum Photo by NBC 12 Youtube screenshot

Black History month comes at a 4-decade milestone

February is Black History Month and Richmond Virginia the Capital of the Confederacy is also home to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street. This year the museum is celebrating 4 decades of "preserving stories that inspire".Mary Lauderdale, BHM Director of Collections gave her thoughts on the milestone.

“I don’t think folks realize as much, how a part the free Black experience was prior to the Civil War, how important that was to this state,” and added that to mark the auspicious occasion the museum is unveiling a new exhibit “Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality” that "explores vital themes of Black history in culture across the commonwealth, including commerce, arts and entertainment and education.

The exhibit should not be considered as only black history but Virginia history and American history that just happens to involve African American contributions to society.

And it" tells the stories of Maggie Walker, Virginia Randolph and those who served in the military.“We couldn’t tell every story but we can tell parts of different types of stories for African Americans, including how important it was before freedom came both the free black and enslaved black experience in Virginia,”

Richmond Black History Museum observes 4 decades Photo by News 12 screenshot Youtube

40 years of history

Walker spent her life advocating in the education system and the government for the rights of African Americans and Randolph was a prominent educator who worked tirelessly for black education and Walker The 40th-anniversary theme is The museum is located in the old Leigh Street Armory Building in Jackson Ward and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the new exhibit will be available until the end of April.

Black history is America’s history is Virginia’s history. It’s not an isolated thing. It’s part of the fabric of what makes Virginia what it is and so this is a very important part of the story. That it’s under-told, not told, seldom told and folks come here to learn more,”