The return of Adam Huss signals that the days of Nikolas Cassadine are numbered on General Hospital

Adam Huss is back and the days of Nikolas are numbered

Adam Huss looks so much like Marcus Coloma that it took a minute on Tuesday before I realized which actor was in the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Prince Nikolas debuted in 1986 with Tyler Christopher in the role and In 1999, Colton Scott was a recast. Christopher returned as the Cassadine Prince in 2003 and remained until 2016. Nick Stabile stepped in for the final scenes before the character was presumed dead. In 2019 very much alive, the role had been recast returned with Marcus Coloma in the role and this will be the third time Huss has stepped in for him.

Huss was brought back when Coloma was fired and did not film his final scenes and fans are wondering if the character will die, disappear again or go to prison. On Tuesday a vengeful Ava gave Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) the tape of the fake confession where Nikolas said he pushed Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) off the parapet at Wyndamere. Spencer watched the video with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and they will have to decide whether to confront Prince Nik and use the tape as leverage or give it to the police.

Huss addressed his joy at being called back to General Hospital on Instagram. “So honored to be back on GH today as Nikolas Cassadine,” “Love working with everyone involved.

General Hospital viewers know that Huss is only back for a short term to play out the scenes that Coloma did not and now that he has returned to the ABC soap the demise of Prince Nikolas Mikhail Stavrosovich Cassadine is at hand however it comes.