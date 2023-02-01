Roanoke, VA

Reverend Paul Johnson a local Roanoke Pastor has passed away

Cheryl E Preston

Passtor Johnson breaking ground at Williams Memorial ChurchPhoto byWMBC screenshot

Former Pastor Paul Johnson has passed away

A well respected and beloved former pastor and community leader in the Roanoke Valley has passed away. Reverend Paulis Ervin Johnson Dr. who was known as Reverend Paul Johnson died on January 30 at age 95. Early on he was a Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Kingstown and was best known for pastoring Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Roanoke for 30 year from 1979-2009 when he retired.

Pastor Johnson was instrumental in securing the building that used to be a masonic lodge where Williams Memorial Church now resides on Carroll Ave. Prior to being led to WMBC he also served as the shepherd for several other local churches: Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Gala, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Bedford, First Missionary Baptist Church in New River, and Wake Forest Baptist Church in Blacksburg,

Pastor Johnson had a heart for the orphans

The former pastor could be seen out and about in his later years after retiring with a smile on his face and was happy to engage in conversations. He was still driving in his early 90s and would say how good God was to him to keep him on his feet. Pastor Johnson advocated for the Virginia Baptist Children's Home in Petersburg, Virginia which has been supported by Virginia Baptist congregations since 1947. In the early 1970s a bus from the home would bring the orphaned children to local African American churches where they would sing and tell their stories.

A funeral service for Reverend Paul Johnson will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday February 3, 2023 at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.  The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens.  Friends may visit at Serenity Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 2PM-5PM. 

# Reverend Paul Johnson# Williams Memorial Baptist Chur

