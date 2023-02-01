The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam exposes Kyle and Victor which causes problems for Jack and his son

Jack does nto want to believe Adam Photo by Y&R screenshot

Jack and Adam have a revealing conversation

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless the close relationship between Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) comes into play. Viewers had been wondering when Adam might be shown working at Jabot because he is always out and about in Genoa City. The two men have a heart to heart regarding Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Adam shares with Jack how his father is up to no good. He tells Jack that Nick has confirmed that Victor wants Adam to fail at Jabot and return to Newman Enterprises as well as the Newman family.

Jack says he understands how Victor operates and that he will be on the lookout for anything that is coming his way. When Adam tells him that he believes Kyle is helping his father Jack does not want to believe it. Adam tells him that he saw Kyle and Victor together and that his dad's explanation did not seem plausible. Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) warned her spouse not to join forces with her grandfather because it would have consequences and cause trouble with Jack and it looks like she was correct. Adam will be so sincere that he is not trying to cause trouble that Jack will ultimately believe him and take action.

Jack confronts Kyle

On Thursday Jack will confront Kyle who will be forced to come clean but will defend his decision. Jack will be hurt that his son went behind his back and plotted with Victor and questioned his decision to hire Adam. Spoilers suggest that this set back will not hinder the Newman patriarch who always has something else up his sleeve. The Young and the Restless viewers should be prepared for Victor to find another tactic to get Adam back under his thumb so stay tuned.