The Virginia Employment Commission has some snags that are finally being sorted out

Recently Virginia Governor Glen Younken said the Virginia Employment Commision has worked through 900 backlogged claims for unemployment. This is good news but if you have been affected by the backlog it can be frustrating and there have even been lawsuits because of the delays. The VEC had also warned in 2022 that identity theft was becoming a problem and had 83,000 occurrences and a male relative of mine appears to have been one of the victims. He began receiving letters in the mail suggesting he had applied for benefits but he had been working two jobs and had not needed to file for unemployment.

He made a number of phone calls over a period of weeks and could not get through to the employment commission and finally went into the local office. He was asked to provide ID proving who he was but the VEC never told him what was going on and did not confirm identity theft yet all communication via the mail stopped. He assumes someone filed for benefits in his name or there was a mixup. When I was laid off in 1985 the Virginia Employment Commission made sure they were talking to the right person and in order to obtain benefits one applied in person and had to provide a state ID and a social security card.

The VEC is working on the issues

WSET is investigating reports of delayed unemployment benefits for Virginia residents but there have been delays in other services as well. A young woman shared with me that she received unemployment benefits for 30 days in 2021 shortly after COVID began but when she received her statement to file taxes it said they had paid her over $12,000 when it shud have been about $2,400.

She tried for weeks to reach someone on the phone and after she did it took several months before the mistake was straightened out. The extreme amount of people filing for benefits in Virginia in addition to not having enough employees has led to glitches but the VEC indicates that now things are getting better so if you have been waiting for benefits or answers hopefully they will come soon.