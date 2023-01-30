King Charles asks Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to broker peace with Prince Harry prior to the coronation

Justin Welby the Archbishop of Canteberry Photo by The Archbishop of Canteberry Youtube Screenshot

Does King Charles want Harry and Meghan at his coronation?

Depending on the day of the week and which news outlet is reporting the narrative you will read regarding the royal family may conflict. For weeks since the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare many websites have said that there is no way King Charles will forgive his son and he will not want the Duke of Sussex to attend his coronation but now the tide seems to have turned. The Daily Mail is reporting King Charles desires the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to broker peace with Prince Harry.

A few weeks back the Daily Mail had published that the Kign had given a very firm "No" and that Prince Harry was not welcome to attend the ceremony which takes place eon May 6 which is the birth date of Harry's son Archie. King Charles is said to be concerned that his son and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle being absent on his big day would be more of a distraction than if they came and behaved themselves. Prince William allegedly is concerned that his brother would cause problems if he showed up for the coronation.

Will Justin Welby be successful?

Cosmopolitan says the ball is in the court of the Sussexes regarding whether or not they will attend the ceremonies but so far neither Harry nor Meghan has commented publicly. The narrative will probably continue to go back and forth as the big day draws closer. so be on the lookout for updates and breaking royal family news between now and May. Harry stated in Spare that he was not religious but he may respect the opinion of Justin Welby who performed their first wedding 3 days before the official ceremony and who had given pre-wedding counsel to the couple.