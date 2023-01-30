Will The Young and the Restless bring Tara Locke to reclaim Harrison?

Will Tara return to The Young and the Restless Photo by Celebrity Guardian Youtube screenshot

A Tara return to Genoa City is possible

Elizabeth Lenier portrayed Tara Locke for a brief period in 2021 on The Young and the Restless as the first wife of the ruthless Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman). She made her exit when the character went to jail for fraud but it was not stated how much time she has to serve. Some fans of Y&R feel there has not been real closure where Tara is concerned and believe it's possible that she could be released and return to Genoa City to wreak havoc on Kyle Newman (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Alison Lanier).

.Right now Skyle have their hands full dealing with their mothers Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). There will also soon be drama because Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has convinced Kyle to oust Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). If Kyle and Summer are having difficulty in their marriage a return from Tara could bring even more drama even though Summer loves Harrison Annott (Kellen Enriquez) as her own son.

Would Lanier return or would there be a recast for Tara?

Since leaving the ABC soap Elizabeth Lenier was in 2 episodes of Jason and the Do Crew by Pocket Watch and also directed Home is Where We Smile both in that same year. Some viewers have said they did not believe Lenier was the right actress to portray Tara Locke so if the character returns to The Young and the Restless they might bring in a recast