Roanoke, VA

Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a33Rc_0kVff8XJ00
There is a lack of kindness for the homelessPhoto byMatt CollameronUnsplash

Are Roanoke City leaders indifferent to the less fortunate?

I was stunned to read an article from WDBJ7 stating that during a recent forum at a local church that was promoted by clergy, an insensitive statement was made.

One of the biggest tips given to the community is to not give homeless people money or food, because it builds a false sense of security. Instead, share with them the resources available".

This is no different than saying "Don't feed the pigeons-don't feed the ducks-don't feed the bears" and brings to mind the statement made by Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol where he said the poor had better die and decrease the surplus population. I know someone who struggled with homelessness for years and appreciated the kindness of those who gave food, money, and clothing until he was on his feet again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glnK6_0kVff8XJ00
Feed the hungryPhoto byYoutube Begin in the word

Do they want the surplus population to decrease?

This individual was encouraged by the kindness and eventually, thanks to the Homeless Assistance Team he is in his own apartment again. Having said that this person confirmed that yes there are those who abuse the system, are looking for a free ride, or do not have the motivation to get clean and sober. He said there were people who were habitually homeless because they were mentally ill or did not desire the responsibility of paying bills and facing eviction. And yes there are those who panhandle to feed their additions.

Homelessness, however, is complex and not one size fits all and each situation must be handled on its own merit. This is why Roanoke Valley residents should be given the benefit of the doubt that they have the common sense and discernment to decide for themselves whether they should give food and or money to the homeless or not. For city leaders to make the blanket statement that not feeding any and all of those without homes is the "best thing" we can do for those less fortunate shows a gross lack of compassion and understanding. It sends the message that people without shelter are like stray animals who will go away if you don't feed them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZpTv_0kVff8XJ00
Thehomeless need foodPhoto bySteve KnutsononUnsplash

Those with full bellies are making the judgments

Something else to consider is that any committee on the homeless should include those who have been there and done that because they will have a more balanced perspective on what is needed. Roanoke City leaders say don't feed the homeless, while they approve new apartments that are unaffordable and tear down motels where some of the homeless would stay when they have the funds, and have relocated Sheetz because some homeless individuals were in the area. Park benches were removed from Downtown and City Council has banned sleeping anywhere in the area so where are they to go?

Eventually, these changes along with other factors that affect people without a place to live will indeed decrease the surplus population. Elected officials surely realize that for every homeless person who might be taking advantage of kindness, there is someone else who simply is not making enough to pay rent, is escaping a dangerous relationship, or was unemployed through no fault of their own but just making sure you don't feed any homeless person or give them a few dollars and everything will be alright. No matter what you think of them the less fortunate are not a blight on this city they too are God's children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homelessness# Feed the hungry# Roanoke City Council

Comments / 30

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
52K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

The demise of Nikolas Cassadine is infuriating General Hospital viewers

The days of Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) are quickly coming to a close on General Hospital and the cryptic music on Friday suggests the end is near. The episode ended with Ava Cassadine opening the door of Wyndamere to find a deranged-looking Nik glaring at her. Marcus Coloma began portraying the Casadine Prince in October 2019 and has shared that he knew his 3-year contract was coming to an end. The writers have obviously been planning to destroy the character from the moment they had him sleep with Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). Fans are saying on social media that they dislike the way the writers have taken the character so low he cannot return.

Read full story
Tazewell, VA

Enjoy a cup of Joe at Dragon's Coffee and More in Tazewell Virginia

Coffee is big business and the Folgers company is celebrating four decades of their popular television ad for their product. Your morning ( afternoon, evening, or nite time) cup of Joe is also said to have amazing health benefits. Drinking a cup of java is said to mprove alertness and overall mood, reduce the risk of heart disease and type two diabetes. Coffee is also said to be beneficial for decreasing the risk of some cancers including colon, uterine, and liver".

Read full story

Will General Hospital try an old romance novel tactic with Trina and Spencer ?

Women of a certain age will recall the old-school romance novels that were popular in the 1980s. The Harlequin Romance books were best sellers and the love stories often had a common theme. Now it looks like General Hospital may borrow this decades-old plot to use for Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves).

Read full story
1 comments

Is there life in Port Charles for Brad without Britt?

The death of Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) on General Hospital leaves a void in the life of Brad Cooper (Parry Shen). Brad and Britt stood by each other during their worst situations and Dr. Westnbourne even stood up to Mob princess Selina Wu and refused to walk away from her nephew. Now that Britt is gone what will life look like for her bestie who is essentially alone in Port Charles?

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side

Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.

Read full story
8 comments

Will Bill and Deacon fight over Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful

Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful know that Shelia Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is playing a dangerous game. She is living with Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and telling everyone that she loves him but she cannot stay away from Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan or his place of employment Il Giardino. Deacon has been doing well but his livelihood as well as his life could be on the line because of Sheila.

Read full story

Bradford Anderson the man behind Damian Spinelli on General Hospital

Bradford Anderson has been portraying Damian Spinelli on General Hospital since November 13, 2006, on a recurring basis and continues to be a fan favorite. Viewers were excited when he was finally paired with Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones) and when her baby Georgie belonged to Spinelli. Anderson was also on the first season of General Hospital Night Shift in 2007 and has continued to lend his skills as the Jackal to Port Charles residents.

Read full story
3 comments

Marcus Coloma shares his deep hurt at being fired by General Hospital

Marcus Coloma was hurt by the way General Hospital let him go. Soaps.com is revealing the details related to the exit of Marcus Coloma as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. The actor first showed up as the Cassadine Prince on Halloween 2019 and saved Ava Jerome (Maura West from drowning. They played games with one another and tried to outmaneuver each other but fell deeply in love. Coloma spoke in detail on a podcast of That's Awesome with his former castmates Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and (Damian Spinell).

Read full story
3 comments

The Young and the Restless Friday Spoilers: Victoria kisses Nate

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Daytime Confidential reveal that things will begin heating up between Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Longtime viewers will recall that the duo became close a number of years back but things did not work out between them. This was when Nate was under the thumb of the Newman patriarch and helped Victor fake his death. Earlier spoilers had suggested that Vicky and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) might get together based on their recent encounter and it could happen in the future.

Read full story
2 comments

Ashley and Tucker are set to reunite on The Young and the Restless

When Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) abruptly left Genoa City a few weeks many fans of The Young and the Restless did not believe it was for good. Viewers were expecting Ashley and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) to reconnect at least for a while before she went returned to Paris and felt cheated when things fell apart so quickly. Now Soaps.com is teasing that Ashley will return based on a leaked backstage photo.

Read full story
1 comments

Valentine Low claims Prince Harry was paranoid about the press long before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has insisted in interviews as well as in his book Spare that his issues with the paparazzi began because of the way his mother Princess Diana died. and that he was afraid a similar fate was awaiting his wife Meghan Markle. Royal expert and author Valentine Low has published a book "Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor" where he details the depth of what he considers to be the paranoia of the Duke of Sussex.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

A Valentine's Day love story that endures

On Valentine's Day 1986, my late husband Michael Lynn Preston Sr. and I lived in the Historic Gainsboro area of Roanoke City Virginia and our house was only a few blocks from the downtown area. It was a Friday and Michael worked the night shift. He usually slept until around 7 PM but on Fridays woke up at around 4:30 to go to the bank before they closed at 5 to cash his check. There was no such thing as direct deposit in those days so you had to go in person. At around 3:00 that afternoon it began to snow and it was sticking on the ground but not on the streets.

Read full story

How Negro History Week became Black History Month

Every February, in recent years, some African Americans say in regard to black history; 'They gave us the shortest month." The implication is that somehow blacks have been shortchanged regarding the history of those who descended from Africans who were enslaved in the United States. This is not true as there were no non-blacks involved in starting this annual event. It began with an educated African American male who got the ball rolling which led to the February observance.

Read full story
7 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary's

February is Black History Month and Richmond Virginia the Capital of the Confederacy is also home to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street. This year the museum is celebrating 4 decades of "preserving stories that inspire".Mary Lauderdale, BHM Director of Collections gave her thoughts on the milestone.

Read full story

The return of Adam Huss signals that the days of Nikolas Cassadine are numbered on General Hospital

Adam Huss is back and the days of Nikolas are numbered. Adam Huss looks so much like Marcus Coloma that it took a minute on Tuesday before I realized which actor was in the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Prince Nikolas debuted in 1986 with Tyler Christopher in the role and In 1999, Colton Scott was a recast. Christopher returned as the Cassadine Prince in 2003 and remained until 2016. Nick Stabile stepped in for the final scenes before the character was presumed dead. In 2019 very much alive, the role had been recast returned with Marcus Coloma in the role and this will be the third time Huss has stepped in for him.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Reverend Paul Johnson a local Roanoke Pastor has passed away

A well respected and beloved former pastor and community leader in the Roanoke Valley has passed away. Reverend Paulis Ervin Johnson Dr. who was known as Reverend Paul Johnson died on January 30 at age 95. Early on he was a Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Kingstown and was best known for pastoring Williams Memorial Baptist Churchin Roanoke for 30 year from 1979-2009 when he retired.

Read full story
1 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam exposes Kyle and Victor which causes problems for Jack and his son

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless the close relationship between Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) comes into play. Viewers had been wondering when Adam might be shown working at Jabot because he is always out and about in Genoa City. The two men have a heart to heart regarding Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Adam shares with Jack how his father is up to no good. He tells Jack that Nick has confirmed that Victor wants Adam to fail at Jabot and return to Newman Enterprises as well as the Newman family.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be met

Local leaders recently met to discuss the Roanoke homeless situation and determined the following:. "One of the biggest tips given to the community is to not give homeless people money or food because it builds a false sense of security. Instead, share with them the resources available".

Read full story
12 comments
Virginia State

The Virginia Employment Commission has some snags that are finally being sorted out

Recently Virginia Governor Glen Younken said the Virginia Employment Commision has worked through 900 backlogged claims for unemployment. This is good news but if you have been affected by the backlog it can be frustrating and there have even been lawsuits because of the delays. The VEC had also warned in 2022 that identity theft was becoming a problem and had 83,000 occurrences and a male relative of mine appears to have been one of the victims. He began receiving letters in the mail suggesting he had applied for benefits but he had been working two jobs and had not needed to file for unemployment.

Read full story
Salem, VA

Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housing

WSLS News 10 is reporting some wonderful and heartwarming news for a segment of the local homeless community thanks to a statewide effort. In 2022 Virginia had a goalto house 38,000 veterans experiencing homelessness through the VA Homeless Program. and the Salem VA assisted in helping to exceed the state goal by providing "125 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans." Nationwide 40,401 veterans were assisted, which exceeded the national goal by 6.3%, VA officials also revealed that since 2010 the number of homeless veterans has been slashed by 55% which is really good to hear.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy