Remembering Virginian Gregory Allen Howard who was responsible for Remember the Titans

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9oP5_0kVWtCbz00
Gregory Allen HowardPhoto byYoutube Stars News Screenshot

The award-winning screenwriter has passed away

Gregory Allen Howard who made history when he wrote the screenplay for the film Remember the Titans has died. ABC News is reporting that Howard died Friday of heart failure at a Miami hospital according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. The movie was about Virginia's TC Williams High School which was later renamed Alexandria City High School. Howard had presented his story all around Hollywood and was continuously turned down so he decided to do it himself. Tinsel Town's loss was Howard's gain.

He became "the first African American screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000."
″They didn’t expect it to make much money, but it became a monster, making $100 million,” he said. “It made my career,”

Howard was born and raised in Virginia

Remember the Titans was based on a real-life Black coach who was hired at a newly integrated Virginia school and was instrumental in leading their football team to victory. The award-winning screenwriter was born on January 28, 1952, in Norfolk Virginia but his family moved often due to his stepfather's Naval career. He graduated from Princeton University, with a degree in American History, and moved to Los Angeles in his mid-20s to pursue a writing career. The film won 13 awards including Best Screenplay. Gregory Allen Howard was 70 at the time of his death and is survived by "a sister, Lynette Henley; a brother, Michael Henley; two nieces and a nephew."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gregory Allen Howard# Remember the Titans# TC Williams High School

Comments / 8

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
52K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

How Negro History Week became Black History Month

Every February, in recent years, some African Americans say in regard to black history; 'They gave us the shortest month." The implication is that somehow blacks have been shortchanged regarding the history of those who descended from Africans who were enslaved in the United States. This is not true as there were no non-blacks involved in starting this annual event. It began with an educated African American male who got the ball rolling which led to the February observance.

Read full story
7 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary's

February is Black History Month and Richmond Virginia the Capital of the Confederacy is also home to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street. This year the museum is celebrating 4 decades of "preserving stories that inspire".Mary Lauderdale, BHM Director of Collections gave her thoughts on the milestone.

Read full story

The return of Adam Huss signals that the days of Nikolas Cassadine are numbered on General Hospital

Adam Huss is back and the days of Nikolas are numbered. Adam Huss looks so much like Marcus Coloma that it took a minute on Tuesday before I realized which actor was in the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Prince Nikolas debuted in 1986 with Tyler Christopher in the role and In 1999, Colton Scott was a recast. Christopher returned as the Cassadine Prince in 2003 and remained until 2016. Nick Stabile stepped in for the final scenes before the character was presumed dead. In 2019 very much alive, the role had been recast returned with Marcus Coloma in the role and this will be the third time Huss has stepped in for him.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Reverend Paul Johnson a local Roanoke Pastor has passed away

A well respected and beloved former pastor and community leader in the Roanoke Valley has passed away. Reverend Paulis Ervin Johnson Dr. who was known as Reverend Paul Johnson died on January 30 at age 95. Early on he was a Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Kingstown and was best known for pastoring Williams Memorial Baptist Churchin Roanoke for 30 year from 1979-2009 when he retired.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam exposes Kyle and Victor which causes problems for Jack and his son

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless the close relationship between Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) comes into play. Viewers had been wondering when Adam might be shown working at Jabot because he is always out and about in Genoa City. The two men have a heart to heart regarding Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Adam shares with Jack how his father is up to no good. He tells Jack that Nick has confirmed that Victor wants Adam to fail at Jabot and return to Newman Enterprises as well as the Newman family.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be met

Local leaders recently met to discuss the Roanoke homeless situation and determined the following:. "One of the biggest tips given to the community is to not give homeless people money or food because it builds a false sense of security. Instead, share with them the resources available".

Read full story
12 comments
Virginia State

The Virginia Employment Commission has some snags that are finally being sorted out

Recently Virginia Governor Glen Younken said the Virginia Employment Commision has worked through 900 backlogged claims for unemployment. This is good news but if you have been affected by the backlog it can be frustrating and there have even been lawsuits because of the delays. The VEC had also warned in 2022 that identity theft was becoming a problem and had 83,000 occurrences and a male relative of mine appears to have been one of the victims. He began receiving letters in the mail suggesting he had applied for benefits but he had been working two jobs and had not needed to file for unemployment.

Read full story
Salem, VA

Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housing

WSLS News 10 is reporting some wonderful and heartwarming news for a segment of the local homeless community thanks to a statewide effort. In 2022 Virginia had a goalto house 38,000 veterans experiencing homelessness through the VA Homeless Program. and the Salem VA assisted in helping to exceed the state goal by providing "125 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans." Nationwide 40,401 veterans were assisted, which exceeded the national goal by 6.3%, VA officials also revealed that since 2010 the number of homeless veterans has been slashed by 55% which is really good to hear.

Read full story
2 comments

Lisa Loring the original Wednesday Adams has passed away

The Adams Family ran on network television for two seasons on CBS from September 1964-April 1966 and continues to be a baby boomer favorite in reruns. Lisa Loring the original Wednesday Adams was the darling of the sitcom about a zany group of family members. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Loring has passed away at age 64. Her cause of death was said to be a stroke that was the result of high blood pressure and smoking.

Read full story
1 comments

Recent studies suggest that soy protein can lower blood pressure and cholesterol

Soy products may benefit cholesterol and blood pressure numbers. When it comes to hypertension and elevated cholesterol they can be a deadly combination that leads to cardiovascular issues including heart attack and stroke. There are many commercial products on the market as well as prescription drugs that are marketed as being successful but not everyone desires to go that route. In recent years a plant-based diet that includes soy. has also been shown to be beneficial for keeping blood pressure and cholesterol numbers in acceptable ranges.

Read full story
1 comments

King Charles asks Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to broker peace with Prince Harry prior to the coronation

Does King Charles want Harry and Meghan at his coronation?. Depending on the day of the week and which news outlet is reporting the narrative you will read regarding the royal family may conflict. For weeks since the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare many websites have said that there is no way King Charles will forgive his son and he will not want the Duke of Sussex to attend his coronation but now the tide seems to have turned. The Daily Mail is reporting King Charles desires the Archbishop of CanterburyJustin Welby to broker peace with Prince Harry.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down

When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.

Read full story
31 comments

Will The Young and the Restless bring Tara Locke to reclaim Harrison?

Elizabeth Lenier portrayed Tara Locke for a brief period in 2021 on The Young and the Restless as the first wife of the ruthless Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman). She made her exit when the character went to jail for fraud but it was not stated how much time she has to serve. Some fans of Y&R feel there has not been real closure where Tara is concerned and believe it's possible that she could be released and return to Genoa City to wreak havoc on Kyle Newman (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Alison Lanier).

Read full story
4 comments
Roanoke, VA

Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?

Are Roanoke City leaders indifferent to the less fortunate?. I was stunned to read an article from WDBJ7 stating that during a recent forum at a local church that was promoted by clergy, an insensitive statement was made.

Read full story
29 comments

Baby Boomers born between 1954-1965 have been re-labeled Generation Jones

If you have been a proud baby boomer born between 1946-1964 all of your life it turns out you might have been mislabeled. Today those of us born between 1954-1965 have been re-labeled Generation Jones. I was born in 1958 and my brother in 1960 and we have always identified as boomers so I don't think we will change now. We have a cultural commentator by the name of Jonathan Pontell, to thank for this new label and for identifying those born in the US from 1954 to 1965 in the U.S., as Jonsers.

Read full story
197 comments

Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.

Read full story
50 comments

Will Thomas start his own fashion house on The Bold and the Beautiful or will Hope be forced to rehire him?

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful Thomas Forrester Matthew Atkinson) got his hopes up that he would be rehired at Forrester Creations and save the day. Reviews of the fashions from ended and Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Zende Forrester Dominguez ( Delon de Metz) were disastrous and Hope Spencer (Anneka Noelle) was considering bringing Thomas back as the lead designer but Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) talked her out of it.

Read full story
1 comments

The Young and the Restless fans don't like what the writers are doing to Peter Bergman and Jack Abbott

Y&R fans don't like the direction Peter Bergman's character has taken. Across social media loyal fans of The Young and the Restless are making their voices heard when it comes to a specific couple. With a resounding "No" fans of various ages do not desire to see love scenes with Jack Abbott (Peter Bregman)and Diane Jenkins (Cynthis Walters). Bergman is 69 and Walters 59 and while some of the comments are age-related most are about the destination of the character Jack and the over-sexualization of daytime.

Read full story
30 comments

Simonetta Stefanelli was only 16 when she portrayed Appolonia Vitelli-Corleone in The Godfather

The Godfather film is celebrating 50 years since it was released in 1973 and can currently be seen free on The Peacock streaming service. Simonetta Stefanelli portrayed Appolonia Vitelli-Corleone the first wife of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino). She died when a car bomb blew up and this is said to be the inspiration for Lilly Corinthis (Lilly Melger) the wife of mob boss Michael Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) dying because of a car bomb on General Hospital.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy