Remembering Virginian Gregory Allen Howard who was responsible for Remember the Titans

Gregory Allen Howard Photo by Youtube Stars News Screenshot

The award-winning screenwriter has passed away

Gregory Allen Howard who made history when he wrote the screenplay for the film Remember the Titans has died. ABC News is reporting that Howard died Friday of heart failure at a Miami hospital according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. The movie was about Virginia's TC Williams High School which was later renamed Alexandria City High School. Howard had presented his story all around Hollywood and was continuously turned down so he decided to do it himself. Tinsel Town's loss was Howard's gain.

He became "the first African American screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000."

″They didn’t expect it to make much money, but it became a monster, making $100 million,” he said. “It made my career,”

Howard was born and raised in Virginia

Remember the Titans was based on a real-life Black coach who was hired at a newly integrated Virginia school and was instrumental in leading their football team to victory. The award-winning screenwriter was born on January 28, 1952, in Norfolk Virginia but his family moved often due to his stepfather's Naval career. He graduated from Princeton University, with a degree in American History, and moved to Los Angeles in his mid-20s to pursue a writing career. The film won 13 awards including Best Screenplay. Gregory Allen Howard was 70 at the time of his death and is survived by "a sister, Lynette Henley; a brother, Michael Henley; two nieces and a nephew."