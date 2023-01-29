Will Thomas start his own fashion house on The Bold and the Beautiful or will Hope be forced to rehire him?

Will Thomas save the day? Photo by Daphne Holland screenshot Youtube

Will Hope be forced to change her mind?

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful Thomas Forrester Matthew Atkinson) got his hopes up that he would be rehired at Forrester Creations and save the day. Reviews of the fashions from ended and Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Zende Forrester Dominguez ( Delon de Metz) were disastrous and Hope Spencer (Anneka Noelle) was considering bringing Thomas back as the lead designer but Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) talked her out of it.

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) believes Thomas deserves another chance but they will both be disappointed when Hope reveals that she will not bring Thomas back. One of two things could possibly happen at this point that would create drama in the fashion world, Thoms could become offended and start his own fashion house and perhaps Paris might go with him since they are so chummy. Hope's line Hope for the Future would tank because they already know Eric and Zende can't cut the mustard.

Will Thomas save the day?

The second possibility would be for things to get so bad at Forrester Creations that even Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) would have to admit that Thomas is the only answer. It would take a lot for these three to want Thomas working with them again but if they don't the Hope for the Future line will be no more. Some fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are hoping that Thomas and Hope might eventually hook up if they are working closely with one another again.