Why is General Hospital destroying fan favorite couples ?

Liesel and Scott may breakup Photo by Teresa Gonsalez sceenshot

Fan favorites are being destroyed in Port Charles

General Hospital has already torn apart several couples that were fan favorites and now they are poised to do the same to one more. At the end of 2021, Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) was fired and that was the end of Jason and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) who viewers were falling in love with. Britt never recovered from her loss and now she is dead. There are GH fans who had hoped Jason was alive and might return to reunite with Britt.

Ava Jerome ( Maura West) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) had chemistry and seemed made for each other but Nava fans are now devastated at the recent turn of events. Nik slept with Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) and got her pregnant now Ava has scored Wyndamere in the divorce settlement. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Webber ( Will Lipton) were teenage sweethearts but Esme ruined their big night with the sex tape and Joss broke Cam's heart by sleeping with Dex.

Liesl and Scott might be next

Now General Hospital spoilers tease that Liesel Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) are headed for a breakup. This is not good news because viewers really love these two and they have not had any scenes together lately. it seems Obrecht will go off the rails in an attempt to make Esme Prince (Avery Kristian Pohl) pay for killing Britt because she does not know Esme is innocent.

Liesel is alleged to be going to break Scott's heart and turn to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) for help. Victor would love nothing more than to have Obrecht under his thumb and stick it to Scott but General Hospital fans will be disappointed with this turn of events.