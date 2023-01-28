Where does Cameron go from here on General Hospital?

Cams future is uncertain Photo by LMMH GH screenshot

What does the future look like for Cameron?

On General Hospital Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) has been stuck working at Kelly's and missed the signs that he was losing Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). The situation brings to mind the Temptations song: "I'm Losing You." Outside of work and his friendship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) Cam really does not have a social life and there are no available females in Port Charles at this time. Cam and Josslyn's first time was supposed to be romantic but thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) it turned into a nightmare from which they never recovered.

Joss and Cam planned everything and it was so clinical but with Dex Heller (Evan Hofler she simply fell into his arms and now cannot stay away. Some viewers have suggested Cam might hook up with Ava Cassadine (Maura West) but they really don't come in contact with each other. Now that he and Joss are no longer together General Hospital fans are curious as to the direction the writers will take Cameron. Lipton deserves more scenes than wearing an apron and wiping tables.

Spencer and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) are getting closer so Cam is the odd man out. Perhaps General Hospital might bring Emma Scorpio Drake ( Brooklynn Rae Silzer). When they were children Spencer and Cameron battled for the love of "the lovely Emma." Some fans have been hoping Emma and her mother Robin Scorpio Drake (Kimberly McCullough) will return to Port Charles in April for the return of the GH Nurses Ball. Stay tuned to find out where Cam is headed and if there is love waiting for him.