All you need to know about Zack Tinker's role on Fire Country

Zack Tinker will be pretty busy

Zack Tinker portrays Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and recently reprised his role as Fenmore Baldwin for one episode on The Young and the Restless. The actor is the son of television producer and writer John Tinker and the grandson of television executive Grant Tinker (The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Tinker's schedule just got a little busier because he has a new primetime role.

Soaps in Depth and Deadline have revealed that Tinker has joined the cast of the CBS drama Fire Country as Collin, a “humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter.” He’s also the son of a heroic firefighter, so he is under a lot of pressure to measure up to his father. Fire Country airs on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET, but "Tinker will debut in a special episode that will air on Sunday, Jan. 29, following the AFC Championship game."

Will Tinker remain on Days?

Fire Country is a CBS original that debuted in October and centers around Bode Donovan,( Max Thieriot), who is a young convict seeking redemption for past sins by joining a firefighting program that leads him back to his Northern California hometown. Along with other inmates, he works side by side with skilled firefighters "to battle blazes in the region".

Days of Our Lives recently dropped Tinker to recurring status but it's not known if this was storyline dictated or because Fire Country was already in the works. The actor can probably do double duty on both shows as there are two of his castmates who are doing the same. Wally Kurth who portrays Sonn'ys dad Justin Kiriakis on Days also plays Ned Ashton on General Hospital and has been doing so for more than a decade. Greg Rikaart who portrays Leo Stark on Days of Our Lives also plays Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless although he is not seen much in Genoa City.