Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blame

Britney Spears Photo by Youtube Britney Spears

Should Britney share the blame for her fans' actions?

Last week Britney Spears fans called the police to do a wellness check on the entertainer because she deleted her Instagram account. The Ventura police received "some calls" about SPeaars but did not say how many so they went to the singer's home. Now Brittney is saying her followers went too far and invaded her privacy but should the singer shoulder some of the responsibility for what happened?

In decades past most celebrities kept their personal lives private but in today's world thanks to the Internet every move a famous person makes is noticed. General Hospital fans noticed that Chad Duell and his girlfriend Courtney Hope (The Young and the Restless) had removed all images of each other on social media and began saying the couple had split, Two weeks later it was announced that the marriage between the soap stars was over.

"Spears posted the same exact pictures with the same exact caption three separate times. In the pictures, she’s wearing the same top she wore in four separate videos she dropped of herself dancing. All seven of the posts came within a day of each other and were separated only by a post in which she discussed how much she loves windows".

Something is going on with entertainers today

Are fans too invested in the personal lives of their favorite entertainers and actors or are the celebrities at fault for letting their followers into their personal space? In days gone by people idolized their favorite movie stars and singers from afar but modern technology allows everyone today to be intimate with those in the world of Hollywood in a way that was not possible before. Spears posted cryptic posts and then deleted her account so her fans were concerned she might have hurt herself. T

TMZ has a video where Britney is acting pretty bizarrely and sexually suggestive as Madonna has and the Material Girl's fans think she is possessed by evil. Nelly fans are saying the same thing about his recent Australian performance and one thing that is certain is that something is going on with celebrities today and fans have a right to be concerned.