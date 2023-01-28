Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food

Virginia Emergency SNAP Benefits will expire in March. Photo by Tara Clark on Unsplash

Bonus SNAP Benefits expire in March

Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.

For three years many recipients have had an extra $95.00 or more to use to purchase groceries and when that stops it will be the same as having a $100.00 pay cut. Medicaid coverage for some will also end and they will have to e re-evaluated. There are food pantries throughout the state that can be utilized but there are downsides. Many of these organizations are income based so anyone struggling who is not within their guidelines will not obtain any help. Another issue is the Emergency SNAP Benefits allowed recipients to purchase what they chose but with food pantries, you must take whatever they have on hand.

All food pantries do not have fresh fruits and vegetables Photo by Raul Gonzalez Escobar on Unsplash

There are options for those who need to supplement their groceries

Those who are on salt-restricted, diabetic or heart-healthy diets might not be able to find suitable items at a pantry. When bags are pre-prepared you just take one and go on your way and hope when you get home there is something you can use. One food source in Roanoke does things a little differently. Christian Soldiers receives donations of food from local stores and they allow those who are in need and qualify to go through a line and choose which items they desire. They have fresh fruits and vegetables, bread items, frozen foods, and canned goods and it is similar to shopping in a grocery store.

In the 1980s First Baptist Church in Downtown Roanoke gave out vouchers for $25.00 that the recipients could use at the grocery store that used to be where the Natural Foods Coop on Grandin road is located. Unless those in Virginia who are receiving the extra benefits have a plan in place they will miss the stipend and this could place another hardship on those in the state who are least able to afford it.

The Government gaveth and the Government hath taken away and now the individuals who benefited are left to their own devices. There is an online list of Virginia food pantries based on location but keep in mind they might be outdated. Check with your local Social Services Department or your house of worship for updated information if you have a need. The Southwest Virginia Food Bank has received a large donation so they can assist over 300 pantries.