Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers

Downtown Roanoke Campbell Ave 1960s Photo by Exploring Roanoke Youtube Screenshot

Baby Boomers remember

If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.

If you were born in any of the years previously mentioned and grew up in the Roanoke Valley you probably wax nostalgic about Downtown Roanoke, which is now but a shell of its former self. I had adventures Downtown with my grandmother, brothers, cousins, and friends and alone as a teen but I did not realize how important Downtown Roanoke had been in my life until my husband Michael passed away in March 2021. I now find that memories we shared come flooding back to me from decades past and many of them are related specifically to Jefferson Street and Campbell Ave.

Wooden coaster set Photo by Our upcycled life Youtube screenshot

Only the memories remain

Kaiser's Record Shop used to be in the 200 block of Campbell and we spent many hours there. My mother-in-law once told me that Michael had put Mr. Kaiser's son through medical school because of all the money he spent on albums. We saw several movies at the Jefferson Theater, after college classes at Virginia Western and on our first Christmas in 1976, we purchased both of our mothers' wooden coaster sets, from the Hallmark Store. I saw an identical one in a magazine not long ago and the tears began to fall. My mom, mother-in-law, and husband are gone and here I am--it's surreal.

Michael and I frequented stores on Jefferson Street like Scottie's Drugstore and all of our early jewelry beginning in 76 was bought from Barr Brothers Jewelers. Matching white gold ID name bracelets, my pre-engagement ring, and our three-piece wedding set were all purchased from Mr. Barr who was such a sweet gentleman. Our favorite hangout however was the Peanut Store which is why I was devastated when they moved it from Jefferson Street to First Street and then Mr. Peanut was taken away.

Three years in a row various family members thought they were going to eat the chocolate candy that Michael gave me on Valentine's Day but they were in for a surprise. The Peanut Store let you put whatever you chose in huge heart-shaped boxes and my favorite treat was shelled, salted sunflower seeds. My grandma and her sister complained about me eating bird seed and my Uncle James who rarely cursed shouted "Sh*t there's no candy."

They really were the good ol days

Woolworth and Kress on Campbell Ave were favorite places to shop and eat and of course, the Roanoke Weiner Stand was a few blocks away on the City Market. Both of our families combined over about 8 decades probably spent enough at the "Weinee stand" to purchase a house. Seeing the changes and empty buildings when I am in the area can be depressing and heartbreaking. It's not dwelling on anything but history simply hits with a bang and can't be escaped.

If you are a Baby Boomer/ Jones Generation and you like to reminisce about the good ol days in Downtown there are Facebook Groups like Memories of Roanoke where fond remembrances and pictures are shared that may trigger a happy place in your heart from the "good ol days" in Downtown Roanoke.