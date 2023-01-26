How long will Lucy, Valentin and Anna remain away from Port Charles on General Hospital?

Lucy cannot return to Port Charles right away Photo by General Hospital cast updates screenshot

Lucy Coe's situation is still not over

Wednesday on General Hospital Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) gave the order for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) and Lucy Coe (Lynne Herring) to be killed. Anna however turned the tables on their captors who perished as she, Valentin, and Lucy escaped. When a very distraught Ms. Coe demanded a cell phone to call "Marty" (Martin Grey/Michael E Knight) she was shut down and told that everyone thought they were dead so they had to pretend to be.

General Hospital viewers who were hoping the trio would quickly return to Port Charles were disappointed but Valentin and Anna realize that if Victor believes they are dead it gives them time to gain evidence to take him down. Now that he has shown he would kill his own son it's probably just a matter of time before everything comes to a head and Victor's crimes are revealed. It's possible that Anna, Lucy and Valentin could be back during February sweeps but they could stay away to make a bigger re-entry.

When will they return to Port Charles?

The General Hospital Nurses Ball is scheduled to begin the week of April 6 so it's possible the trio will not return to Port Charles until that time. It would be great if Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) came back with Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons) and they all could ensure the downfall of Victor. The annual gala is always full of surprises and returns from the dead but if Valentin, Lucy, and Anna stay away that long it means their loved ones will give for their alleged deaths. However long it takes at least fans know that Lucy is alive and well and that Victor will soon be vanquished and that's worth waiting for.