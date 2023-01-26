Does Virginia still observe January 26 as Indian American Day?

Does Virginia observe Indian American Day? Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

Is Indian American Day celebrated in Virginia?

In March 2007 January 26 was designated to be Indian American Day in Virginia to celebrate the contributions to the Old Dominion from those who came from India. At the time Lieutenant Governor Bill Bolling worked closely with Delegates Dave Albo and Tim Hugo, both from Fairfax County to make sure this legislation was passed. Bolling said at the time this legislation was approved that he wanted to reach out to the immigrant community to build a better Virginia.

"Lawmakers guided the House Joint Resolution 609 on observing the Indian-American Day coinciding with India's Republic Day through the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia and it has been communicated to the Governor for his consideration".



There is no record of public acknowledgment of Indian American Day in Virginia

The date of January 26 was chosen because this is one of three dates for observances of Indian Republic Day which takes place to commemorate the nation's freedom from Britain. Indian American Day is not to be confused with American Indian Day which is a celebration in September for Native Americans. When Columbus reached America he thought he was in Asia and dubbed the land the Indies and named the natives Indians.

There is no record of there ever being anything official in the State being done to observe this day. It is quite possible, however, that Indian American communities have small private celebrations.In Roanoke, the Local Colors annual festival in downtown celebrates Indian heritage among others each spring but there does not seem to be anything taking place in Virginia where Indian American Day is acknowledged.

