Will deviled eggs become an endangered species this spring and summer?

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hneyl_0kRISG2Y00
Deviled eggs could be missing from spring and summer events.Photo byAnton NikolovonUnsplash

Will deviled eggs be missing from spring and summer gatherings this year?

Everyone is talking about the price of eggs which as I write this article are over $5.00 for a dozen and more than $7,00 for a pack of 16. Local bakeries according to WDBJ 7 don't want to pass the increase along to the customers but anyone buying eggs in a grocery store is already feeling the pain of inflated prices. A question that should be pondered is how this will affect those who utilize deviled eggs for various occasions this spring and summer.

The issue does not seem to be a shortage of eggs as store shelves remain full but the price continues to increase because of the avian flu which has killed large numbers of fowl and caused others to be culled as a safety measure with the total number said to be 50 million. . Deviled eggs are a staple for picnics, cookouts, backyard barbecues, Sunday dinners, Easter, Passover, and weddings. They are also popular for church functions, especially homecomings which take place during the summer months.

Egg farmers are saying egg-inflation should begin dropping in the spring after Easter because this is when demand decreases. it's also been reported that the flu declines in warmer weather but neither of these will make a difference prior to the Passover/Easter season. There is also the fact that no one knows how much of a decrease will take place prior to summer so there is still a chance that deviled eggs might for a season become an endangered species.

