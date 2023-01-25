Remembering the life of controversial Ryan's Hope actor Michael Levin who portrayed Jack Finelli

Michael Levin Photo by Never forget Youtube screenshot

Michael Levin was a beloved soap vet

RYAN’S HOPE was a soap opera that ran on ABC from July 7, 1975, to January 13, 1989uring a time when there were multiple daytime drama's on each of the three major networks. Michael Levin was an original cast member on RH who portrayed Jack Finelli and remained with the series until it ended in 1989. Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Levin passed away at age 90 from natural causes on January 6.

Early in his career, Levin worked at the local Guthrie Theater in his hometown of Minneapolis. He later moved to New York City, where he made his Broadway debut in 1965. On Ryan's Hope Levin became wildly popular after he was paired with Kate Mulgrew (Mary Ryan), The duo quickly became the super couple of RH and were beloved by fans.

Levin earned three consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Acto for his portrayal of Finelli. The soap vet appeared in two additional daytime drams after Ryan's Hope went off the air. Levin appeared on AS THE WORLD TURNS as John Eldridge from 1991-92 and in 1993 had a brief role on ALL MY CHILDREN as Dr. Gould. Michael Levin expressed controversial ideas

Michael Levin had controversial views

Levin had views that differed from the mainstream as he was a proponent of reliabilism and compatibility and also believed there are times when torture is necessary.

" In the 1982 article "The Case for Torture", Levin argued that "there are situations where torture is not merely permissible but morally mandatory." Levin reiterated this view in 2009." He was also against feminism, believed whites are superior to blacks on tests, and was one of the few Jewish Americans who supported White Nationalism.

Levin expressed sympathy for Ebeneezer Scrooge and described him as "an entrepreneur whose ideas and practices benefit his employees, society at large, and himself." He also expressed extreme views against homosexuality saying: "Homosexual acts are abnormal because their participants are not using their sexual organs for what they are for, and that this abnormality must be a source of unhappiness, even though it may go unrecognized."