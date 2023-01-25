Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston Virginia

Ice skating in Leesburg and Reston Virginia Photo by Karl Hörnfeldt on Unsplash

Two Virginia locations offer fun winter activities

After New Year's Day and prior to Valentine's Day, there is often a lull in activities but two Virginia locations are offering some winter fun at the end of January and the first of February, Village at Leesburg located at 1602 Village Market Blvd., will host the annual Ice Fest with award-winning Ice sculptures this Saturday, January 28 featuring world-class Leesburg Ice Carvers. This will be the 9th straight year of the free event which did not shut down because of Covid as other venues did.

Sculptors will begin their work in the morning and the festival will take place between noon and 4 pm. There will be ice skating, interactive games, and photo opportunities. There will be a DJ, student performers, the Dance Academy of Loudon, and dozens of local retailers who will contribute.

Village at Leesburg, which has a permit that allows shoppers to walk around the area with alcoholic beverages from on-site restaurants and bars, will include ice skating, and interactive ice games, including ice corn hole, face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists, and strolling entertainers.

The RTC Ice-Travaganza will take place on February 4 near the ice skating rink at the Reston Town Center located at 11900 Market St, Reston, VA. The fun begins at 1 and continues until 4 and includes ice skating, ice performances, ice sculpting games, and a photo booth, If you need something to do between now and Valentine's Day please consider these activities in Reston and Leesburg.