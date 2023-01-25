Spencer could cause the downfall of Dex on General Hospital

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9TN1_0kQsufzG00
Dex Cam and SpencerPhoto byGH screenshot

Spencer is a ticking time bomb

General Hospital fans know that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) begged Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) not to tell Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that she slept with Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) but there is someone else who might reveal the truth. Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) has been getting closer to his uncle Sonny and even moved in with him and he hates Dex with a passion. Heller has not done anything to Spencer personally but the animosity the young Cassadien Prince has for Joss's new beau might lead to something drastic taking place in Port Charles.

Spencer warned Dex to quit sniffing around Joss before the two had even slept together and he warned Cameron that Heller was trying to move in on his girl. Spencer even hit Dexand seems to hate him without a cause. Cam was more trusting of Joss and now his heart has been broken but he promised he would not be the one to tell her secret to Sonny. Dex has been trying not to reveal to Sonny that he and Joss have been sleeping together but on Tuesday after they two had a conversation Sonny called someone possibly Brick (Stephen A Smith) and asked them to check up on Dex.

Spencer could cause Dex a lot of trouble

After talking to Cam and possibly seeing the dynamic between Josslyn and Dex it's possible Spencer might put two and two together or he could push Cam until he lets the truth slip. Spencer will be outraged and run right to his uncle Sonny and offer Dex Heller's head on a platter. The truth will come out eventually as will the fact that Dex is really working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how it all works out.

