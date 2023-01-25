Lift Every Voice and Sing-the Black National Anthem was originally written to honor Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln Photo by History channel youtube screenshot

A first for the Super Bowl

The news that Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing what has been dubbed as the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl is making headlines all over the Internet. The NFL is said to have made this decision as a way to support social justice. While this song is considered to be related to African Americans and Civil Rights the author James Weldon Johnson did not write Lift Every Voice and Sing for that purpose. His intention was to honor the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln.

Lift Every Voice and Sing was initially dubbed the "Negro National Anthem" and gained prominence during the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s. Today the anthem s often sung during Black History programs and during marches to observe the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The origin of this song originated from a poem written by Weldon who was an activist for social justice.

The origin and original intent for Lift Every Voice and Sing

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written at a crucial time in American history, when Jim Crow was replacing slavery, and African-Americans were searching for an identity of their own. Author and activist James Weldon Johnson wrote the words as a poem, which his brother John Rosamond Johnson then set to music. In 1905, Booker T. Washington endorsed it, and in 1919, it became the official song of the NAACP.

Weldon was the principal at Stanton School in Jackson Florida where Lift Every Voice and Sing was performed for the first time by 500 school children in 1900 in celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12.