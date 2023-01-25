The Young and the Restless Spoiler Alert: Fenmore has a surprise for his family

Fenmore and Trey Photo by Y&R screenshot

Fenmore has an announcement to make

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless Fenmore Baldwin (Zack Tinker) returns to Genoa City to celebrate his mom Lauren Fenmore Baldwin's (Tracey Bregman) award from the fashion industry. This is a special tribute episode that revolves around Lauren and her she has her closest family members there to support her. Husband Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), brother-in-law Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), sister-in-law Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and mother-in-law Gloria Fisher Bardwell (Judith Chapman) are all on hand. There is also a special guest named Trey (Julian Larach) who came along with Fen.

Larach has other credits in addition to The Young and the Restless which include Like Poison, Chill Grill, Nero's Cleaning Service, and Queertalk. As Trey, he is Fen's Nashville buyer and he is also his boyfriend. When Fenmore makes the announcement Gloria and Chloe look stunned yet happy for Fen but it's clear they had no idea he was gay.

The Young and the Restless fans however figured it out before Fenmore left Genoa City so this was not really a surprise for the viewing audience. Trey is enamored of Lauren and asks her to tell her life story, She asks everyone to sit down and begins sharing past events that include Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), and even Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Near the end of the episode, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford shows up to help celebrate and shares how close she is to Michael and Lauren. Eventually, Fen and Trey leave to go to the Glam Club