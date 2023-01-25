Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in Roanoke

Housing Choice voucher recipients are unable to find affordable housing. Photo by WTOP screenshot

Affordable housing is not available in Roanoke

WDBJ 7 is reporting that the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is having problems with finding affordable housing for citizens with Section 8 vouchers. Meanwhile, Roanoke City Council has given the OK for a new apartment complex where a 3-bedroom unit is $1800 a month and out of the price range for those who need a decent place to live. Nothing has been done by city leaders to create housing that is truly affordable as the cost of rent continues to climb. Neither have they addressed the growing homeless problem in the city.

Section 8 pays a portion of the monthly rent for those who qualify but because rent prices have increased those who have a voucher cannot afford their share of the rent. WDBJ7 reports that one woman with the housing choice voucher provided by Section 8 had been on the 2019 waitlist for three and a half years before she was able to find affordable housing in November 2022.

“It was a very stressful time, just working paycheck to paycheck to try and make ends meet,” Nicole Barker said. “It’s so hard to find something when you’re looking, especially when you’re on Section 8 because a lot of landlords aren’t participating in Section 8 or the rent is unaffordable.”

The disparity between what people can afford and what is available for rent in their price range will only continue the cycle of homelessness and despair. I spoke to Roanoke City Council member Stephanie Moon who agrees there needs to be affordable housing for low-income residents of the area. I also reached out to mayor Sherman Lee and have not received a response.