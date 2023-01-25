The day the payphone died

One of the last payphones Photo by Cheryl E Preston

Memories payphones past

Pay telephones were a big part of the lives of baby boomers but now are mostly a relic of the past. There is a company that sells payphones and related parts but as for this item on street corners and in malls that's long-long ago and oh so far away. About five years ago my grandchildren and I walked to a convenience store and there was a pay phone in the parking lot between the store and the restaurant a few feet away. My youngest grandson asked what it was and I almost cried as I explained but my grandson said it sounded unsanitary for people to use the phones one behind the other without sanitizing.

This morning when I ran across the picture of my grandchild on one of the last payphones in the area My mind went back to 1976 when I met my late husband and he promised to call me the day after we officially met at 8:00 pm. My house phone rang at promptly 8:00 and he told me he was using a payphone. He had been playing basketball in a local park and did not want to disappoint me so he kept his promise to call and said he would call back after he returned home and he did. After that every afternoon at 2:15 pm I put a dime in the Lord Botetourt high school payphone that was near the office and called him after he got home from school or college as he was dually enrolled.

Payphones are a thing of the past Photo by Maarten van den Heuvel on Unsplash

The death bell tolled for pay telephones

The advancement of new technology comes at the cost of something else becoming obsolete but the payphone industry had more than the invention of cell phones that helped take it down. Drug dealers in many locations were using pay telephones for transactions which led to regulations in 1992 to cut down on illegal activity via the phone lines. Drug users would notify the dealers via a beeper/pager and the dealer would go to the nearest payphone to return the call.

"Policing pay phones negatively impacted those who need them most. In an effort to make pay-phone environments feel safer, cities tended to implement rules that require special permits for pay-phone installation. This prohibited them from being placed on the premises of certain businesses seen to harbor crime, like liquor stores or gas stations, or facilitated their quick removal if deemed a public nuisance. The efforts led to fewer pay phones in impoverished areas, making them inaccessible to their most-likely users".

Payphones began at 5 cents then increase to a dime, a quarter, 50 cents, and 75 cents by the time they were banned in the early woos and New York removed the last public pay telephones in 2015. Video Killed the Radio Star and drug dealers and technology led to the death of payphones. The Buggles were on point because no matter how we wax nostalgic over days gone by "In my mind and in my car we can't rewind we've gone too far."