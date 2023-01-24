Eric Braeden's history as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman Photo by PEOPLE screenshot

Eric Braeden will be mia but will return to Y&R

Eric Braeden is currently recovering from knee surgery so he will be missing from The Young and the Restless for a season but has assured fans that the is progressing and misses them. His character Victor Newman is the most powerful man in Genoa City and there are a few things that some viewers might not realize about the character.

What's in a name?

The Newman patriarch was born Christian Miller and grew up in an orphanage. He later changed his name to Victor Newman to reflect that he would have victory as a new man. He also has three nicknames that have stuck over the years although no one has used them recently-"The Great Victor Newman, The Black Knight, and The Mustache".

Victor's personal life

Victor has had 13 wives and married Nikki Newman (Melody Thoma Scott ) 5 times. He ruined Coleen Carlton's ( Tammin Sursok) life and then was the recipient of her heart when she drowned. He had Jack Abbott ( Peter Bergman ) replaced with a lookalike who had sex with Jack's wife Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Victor kidnaps Michael Scott (Michael Benedict) when he finds out he was having an affair with Victor's wife Julia (Meg Bennett).

Victor holds Michael prisoner in a basement, starves him, and "forces him to watch Victor and Julia having sex via closed-circuit camera". Julia later rescues Michael and an angry Victor pushes her down the stairs and she has a miscarriage. Victor is heartbroken to find out the baby belonged to him and not Michael. These are but a few of the things that keep viewers coming back for more of Eric Braeden's character Victor Newman.