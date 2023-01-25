Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was almost engaged to a woman of a different race

Betty Moitz Photo by Videoway wire video euroweb screenshot

Dr. King had a lost love

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and Black History Month follows in February. During this time school children often write reports on Dr. King and the same facts are mentioned year after year and decade after decade. We hear about the I Have a Dream speech and how he was assassinated and not much more. There are some facts about the Civil Rights leader that are no widely known that are quite interesting like the fact that before he met Coretta Scott King he was close to marrying Betty Moitz a woman of a different race.

Patrick Parr who wrote for Politico said he first read about the couple in a 1986 King biography by David Garrow. The book Bearing the Cross details how Dr. King met Moitz when they both attended Crozer Theological Seminary, in Chester, Pennsylvania. Garrow quoted Rev. Pius J. Barbour who at the time was a good friend and mentor of the slain Civil Rights leader who said "the relationship had left King as a “man with a broken heart. He never recovered.”

Betty was quoted as saying “We were madly, madly in love, the way young people can fall in love,” but they received a lot of resistance. In a 1986 interview, King's Crozier classmate Cyril Pyle admitted: “I thought it was a dangerous situation that could get out of hand, and if it did get out of hand it would smear King,”“It would make his future hard for him.”

Betty might have been Mrs King it times were different

Betty is said to have hung out watching King play pool and any people say the together. Marcus Wood an associate of the reverend said: “King was extremely fond of her,”. “But he was also rather proud of the fact that he was able to socialize openly with a white girl.” The only time Dr. Martin Luther King is quoted as mentioning Betty Moitz is a reference from a 1964 MLK biography by Lerone Bennett, titled What Matter of Man a biography of Martin Luther King Jr. .

Bennett is said to have "masked the quote with a tricky set of pronouns, so the source of it is unclear." King, who by then wasmarried to Coretta and a father, is quoted as saying: “She liked me and I found myself liking her. But finally I had to tell her resolutely that my plans for the future did not include marriage to a white woman.”

Thats what Dr. King’s mouth said but who knows what was really in his heart. Those who have idolized the Civil Rights leader and the image projected may not like this or even believe it but a good rule of thumb is to remember that no matter how prominent an individual ls or what they have accomplished they are still human.