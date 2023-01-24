Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing need

Pulaski Free Clinic Photo by WDBJ 7 Screenshot

Free clinic will now assist more people in need

Rural areas in Virginia often do not have their own doctors or hospitals. Decades ago in Betetourt County, everyone in the Blue ridge area went to a physician in Roanoke and it was not until later that a medical practice was set up on 460 East. In Pulaski, the Pulaski Free Clinic was established in 1984 with the purpose of providing primary medical care for those in Pulaski who don't have medical insurance and currently up to 500 patients at one time have been seen. The Facebook page lists its mission as follows:

"The Mission of the Free Clinic of Pulaski County, Inc. is to provide primary medical, nursing, and mental health care; to provide medication; and to provide health education to those adults in Pulaski County who do not have the resources to obtain these basic healthcare needs WDBJ7is reporting that the clinic will now expand its assistance to those living in the area by offering services to locals who have Medicaid".

Medicaid patients don't have a lot of options for healthcare

.Linda Frank, the Executive Director of the Pulaski Free Clinic told News 7 there are not many options for Medicaid patients living in the area.

“In addition to serving low and middle-income patients free, would be to serve Medicaid patients in this area, because people can walk here it’s in downtown Pulaski and the need is huge,”

The Pulaski Free Clinic is located at 25 4th St NW, Pulaski, VA 24301 and offers the following services:

"Primary medical care (regular medical office visits), Referral to specialists for additional testing or treatment if needed Labwork and diagnostics, Diabetes management and education Medication Assistance Program (available for eligible patients to receive needed medicine and supplies)"

Anyone living in Pulaski County is eligible for service at the clinic. You can call (540) 980-0922 for more information or stop by the clinic during business hours of 9 am until 4 pm.