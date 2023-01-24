Tracey E Bregman portrayed troubled teen Donna Craig on Days of Our Lives prior to playing Lauren Fenmore on Y&R

Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on The Young and the Restless Photo by JLJ Media screenshot

Tracey Bregman was on Days of Our Lives before The Young and the Restless

Tracey E Bregman is celebrating 40 years of portraying Lauren Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless and there will be a special tribute episode to her character with flashback scenes on Wednesday, January 25. Five years prior to joining Y&R, however, the actress portrayed troubled teenager Donna Temple Craig on Days of Our Lives from 1978-1980. For Bregman's fans who were not watching DOOL at the time here is a brief history of the character.

time a was the daughter of Lorainne Temple (Francine York ) who was only on DOOL in 1978. She showed up in Salem and announced to Don Craig (Jed Allen) that she had given birth to a daughter he never knew about. Lorainne left town but Donna remained behind and caused a lot of problems. On the day Don was supposed to marry Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) Donna was threatening to jump from a building. In trying to stop her Don fell from the structure and was injured and had to back out of the Senate race.

Donna Craig had a difficult time in Salem

Donna fell in love with Pete Curtis (Meegan King) who felt forced to marry her when she became pregnant. When Donna miscarried Pete left town and she began stealing from various Salem residents. Donna went to California and sought counseling from Marlena's twin Samantha Evans (Andrea Hall) who was the real-life twin of Deidre. Donna returned to Salem and thought she was embarking on a modeling career but when she refused to pose nude things fell apart.

Her face was placed over the bodies of other naked girls but Don put a stop to it. Donna left town to live with her grandmother Craig in 1980 and 3 years later The Young and the Restless introduced Bregman as Lauren. In an interview with JLJ Media Tracey E Bregman discusses both of her iconic soap roles.