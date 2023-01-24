To wear or not to use under garments is the question

Underwear are debatable today Photo by Yeyoung Na on Unsplash

Views on underwear are changing

I grew up during the late 1960s and early 1970s when underwear was not an option but a necessity. I recall once running late in second grade and when I sat at my desk at school I realized I had no panties on and was miserable the entire day. Panties in those days were a shield because little girls wore dresses to school. When we played outside or would swing and climb the monkey bars if our dress went up the underwear was a barrier to our private parts which many of us were told should remain private.

I recall in 5th grade a girl named Cynthia was climbing on the monkey bars and her dress blew over her head. A classmate who often stuttered shouted out with clarity "I see Cynthia's bloomers" and everyone laughed. That same year one day when the teacher was out a few boys got on their knees and began crawling near the girl's desks trying to look between our legs. We giggled and kicked them away but the point was to preserve our modesty.

I remember a little blonde girl named Laurie who came with her dad when he sold his products to my grandma. One day Laurie squatted on the ground and she was not wearing any underwear and you could see her privates. Later my grandma discussed the shame of it all.

Boxers Photo by Esteban Bernal on Unsplash

It's a matter of personal choice and comfort

In today's culture, it is normal to see young women wearing form-fitting clothing that reveals they are not wearing panties. Young men who sag their pants wear boxers underneath and at times you might have noticed men and women bending over to reveal what my grandma called the crack in the liberty bell. To each their own but underwear does serve an important function which for many is comfort.

The feel of a bra, slip, or panties against the skin for some is better than through material of clothing rubbing against your body, I hear so many women lately who are my age or older complaining that they cannot find slips anymore and that all the panties are low cut and uncomfortable. For those of us who attend church who grew up in a day where modesty was the norm it feels better to know that our privates are covered. Someone who grew up differently may wonder what all the fuss is about.