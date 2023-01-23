Did The Young and the Restless sacrifice Noah and Allie for Jack and Diane?

Were Allie and Noah sacrificed for Jack and Diane ? Photo by Trend Street screenshot

Were Noah and Allie the sacrificial lambs?

Fans of The Young and the Restless agree that legacy character Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) had been sitting on the sidelines for too long but viewers are not excited about the storyline that is giving him more airtime. Neither are they happy that Noah Newman (Robert Gibson) and Alley Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) have been placed on recurring status and their storyline is now on the back burner,

Those who watch The Young and the Restless were excited to see Jack's granddaughter and Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) grandson fall in love and take things to the next generationZulekah Silver was hired as Audra Charles who was Noah's ex and she began causing drama for the couple. Audra seemed determined to get Noah back when suddenly and without warning she slept with Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now she is working with Nate Hastings ( Sean Dominic) at Newman Enterprises and seems to have set her sights on him.

Y&R viewers don't like what is going on

Fans wondering why Audra got over Noah so quickly now know it's because he and Allie are not on screens much as in the past. Meanwhile, Jack has reunited romantically with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and now is a partner in crime. The Jabot CEO stole a necklace from the safe of a Chicago home that belongs to Nikki Newman ( Melody Thomas Scott) and with Diane's help framed Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) for the crime.

Both Nikki and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) suspect Jeremy is being framed and fans of The Young and the Restless don't like Jack being taken down this path. The Young and the Restless viewers wanted him to find true love and a soul mate and no one believes Diane is the one and suspect that Noah ad Allie were sacrificed so this illogical charade with Jack and Diane could play out.