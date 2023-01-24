Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson Photo by The detail Youtube screenshot

Brooke Shields sheds light on her past

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.

The truth about Michael Jackson

I can recall seeing Shields and Jackson on the covers of various magazines but I never thought they were dating. I assumed they were friends and photographers followed them just to get stories. At one point Jackson stated on record that the two had been dating but Shields says in the documentary this was not true. She shared that she and Michael were child stars who meant when she was 13 and were just hanging out together.

The actress says they did not really date and never had sex and that often when she and Jackson had dinner plans the paparazzi would already be at the restaurant waiting.She says she believes Jackson tipped the press off because he wanted the publicity. To be fair it has also been reported that Brooke's mom Terri Shields encouraged her to socialize with Jackson and other celebrities to boost her image.

Shields explains why she did not fight off her rapistShields also shares how she went to dinner with a man and went back to his apartment and was raped. She said he went into his bedroom and returned naked. When she realized what he wanted she said "No" but he ignored her and she allowed the rape to take place out of fear. The actress said she did not want to be choked out or worse so she disassociated from the event in her mind as it was happening.

Freezing during rape is common and I have had conversations with several women who said they knew their attacker and allowed the rape to happen out of fear of beign beaten or killed. Like Shields, they also blamed themselves for being alone with the rapist. Brooke Shields's documentary Pretty Baby Brook Shields will be available later this year on Hulu.