Is The Young and the Restless prepared for the backlash if they kill Paul Williams?

Will Paul die and Christine reunite with Danny? Photo by Joy Mathys youtube screenshot

Will The Young and the Restless really kill off Paul Williams?

One of the biggest mysteries in recent soap history is the saga of Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) on The Young and the Restless. The legacy character had been a part of Genoa City for 4 decades when his portrayer was fired without cause. Disgruntled fans have started online petitions in the hopes of bringing the character back but Davidson says he was treated badly by CBS/Y&R and that he is done. Now the rumor mill is suggesting that between now and March when the soap celebrates 50 years on the air that a popular character will die and predictions are that it will be Paul.

Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) mentioned Paul a few weeks back as did Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). Now spoilers reveal that Paul's daughter Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) ad her daughter Luci Romalotti ( Lily Brooks Obriant) will return for The Young and the Restless 50th anniversary. If their stint is a short term one of two things will happen.

The 50th anniversary may be marred by a death

Daniel and Heather will reconnect and leave Genoa City together with Lucy or they will end their marriage. If Daniel sticks around he might get back together with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Whatever happens, Paul's daughter and granddaughter will be in town and he will not have any contact with them. There does need to be closure with the character because it's awkward seeing Christine without her husband. I the rumblings and rumors are correct there will be something that happens between now and March.

Some fans believe that if Paul is killed off this will leave Chris free to leave town with Daniel. Doug Davidson's fans don't want his character to die off screen never to be mentioned again but what's the point of mentioning the police chief if he is not going to be around to do his job? If this legacy character dies there is sure to be a lot of backlash from Davidson's devoted followers. This is a tricky situation so be on the lookout for updates from The Young and the Restless regarding what will happen to Paul WIlliams.