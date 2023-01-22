Will Josslyn Jacks lose another man that she loves on General Hospital?

Photo by Youtube GH screenshot

Could Josslyn be headed for more heartbreak?

Josslyn Jacks (Edem McCoy) is barely legal and has had more heartbreak on General Hospital than the average teenager. When she was 16 her first boyfriend Oscar Nero Quartermaine (Garren Stitt) died of a brain tumor which left her devastated. She later befriended and came to care for Dev Cerci (Ashton Arbib) and he died as a result of the bomb planted at the Floating Rib by Julian Jerome (William deVry).

Recently Joss broke up with Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) who had been her childhood friend and her first lover. Cam was devastated and Joss cried when he said they could no longer be friends. On Friday Cam went to Joss's dorm room to talk to her and Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) opened the door and was not wearing a shirt. This will add insult to injury as Cam will realize the two are sleeping together. This could lead to the childhood friends being estranged for a long time and Jossln could also lose Dex.

Men keep leaving Joss one way or another

Eventually, the truth will come out that Dex is really working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and not Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard). Heller told Joss that he would no longer be working for Sonny in about six months and would explain everything to her at that time. Between now and then anything could happen because of the line of work Sonny is involved with. Dex could disappoint Joss and she walks away from him or he could end up murdered.

It's very possible that Josslyn may lose both Dex and Cam which would make four men she cared about who will no longer be around. In addition, her dad Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) is back living in Australia, and Joss is estranged from her stepdad Sonny. Her beloved Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is dead so she will not be in a good place depending on how this situation works out. Be sure to stay tuned to General Hospital and find out what happens next with Josslyn Jacks and the men in her life.