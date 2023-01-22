General Hospital leaves fans in the dark as Adam Huss returns to tape the final scenes of the Cassadine Prince

Adam Huss returns to General Hospital Photo by BGB Studio video screenshot

GH execs have left viewers in the dark

Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Adam Huss has returned to tape the final scenes as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Huss has stepped in twice before when Marcus Coloma was dealing with Covid-19. GH viewers have been waiting to find out the fate of the Cassadine Prince ever since it was reported that Marcus Coloma was fired from the role. When he got the news the actor was said to have refused to tape his final scenes but a representative for Coloma said he did not walk off without taping his last episodes.

The rep explained that there was a mutual agreement that Coloma not return because he had been dealing with Covid related issues. Since that time fans have been wondering about the fate of the Cassadine Prince but ABC execs have offered nothing. General Hospital viewers don't know if Prince Nik will be killed off, go to jail or leave the country. Coloma's firing has many fans believing the character is being written out o the ABC soap and the recent downfall of Nikolas is similar to what happened to his brother-in-law Julian Jerome (William deVry).

WIll Nikolas be dismantled and murdered like Julian Jerome?

Julian was responsible for the bomb at the Floating Rib that led to the deaths of several Port Charles residents and left Lulu Spencer Falconeri (Emme Rylan). Jerome was being blackmailed by several people and had become a shell of his former self. A dazed and dying Julian was hallucinating after being shot and met a grim fate when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) shot him and he fell into the water.

Now Nikolas is making messes at Wyndamere that are having consequences in Port Charles and he seems to be in a no-win situation just like his former brother-in-law. Ava Jerome (Maura West) now owns the property at Spoon Island thanks to Victor Cassadiene ( Shaughnessy) so Nik is essentially homeless. General Hospital viewers are saying they feel certain the character will meet an untimely demise but the powers that be have not revealed what will ultimately happen to the Cassadine Prince. Hopefully, fans will not be left in the dark much longer and the fate of Prince Nikolas Mikhail Stavrosovich Cassadine will be known with certainty.