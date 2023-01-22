Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violence

Local organizations join forces to stop gun violence Photo by WDBJ7 screenshot

Local organizations unite for the greater good

WDBJ7 recently reported that several local organizations came together in an effort to curb gun violence and the steps they are taking are to be commended. Tap (Total Action for Progress) The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and Keyztolife Ministries have formed ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) and are partnering to make a difference in the lives of young people. Unfortunately, their goals may be impeded by missing elements that young people in the Roanoke Valley no longer have.

When TAP was Total Action Against Poverty there was a summer youth program for teens from low-income families in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas. There were also after-school and summer jobs available and I recall teens who purchased their first vehicles at 16 because they were working and had their own money. My brothers and I along with other teenagers all began working during the summer at age 14 and purchased our own school clothing. Today there are no summer jobs and TAP no longer offers assistance with employment for teens from low-income families.

Young people today have fewer resources and a greater need

Many youths of decades gone by were active in local churches and Sunday school and learned about right and wrong and had a sense of purpose and a fear of God. During the early 1970s African American Baptist Churches in the Roanoke, Salem, Botetourt, and Bedford areas would come together with programs like concerts or youth conventions that took place at a different host church each year and many of the youth in the Roanoke Valley participated.

Children and teens also participated in the 1 and 2 days sessions of the Valley Baptist Association each year and brought reports back to their churches with a sense of pride. The Boy Scouts, Brownie Scouts, Girl Scouts and summer camp all were beneficial in helping young people thrive and learn values. The youth of today are not taking part in these or similar activities as older generations once did. Instead of wanting to be a Boy Scout who advances to an Eagle Scout young males look to advance in gang activity.

Adults in leadership roles can no longer disciple children

Educators once were allowed to correct students and when they got home parents would also administer discipline. For most students, there was a combined sense of values at home, school, in the community, and in houses of worship. Yes, there were always young people who seemed trouble bound but not at the rate we see today. Teachers and school personnel today are no longer allowed to administer disciple as was done in decades past.

A number of educators today within Roanoke City schools, private education, and those working in group homes and alternative education have told me the same harrowing stories for several years. When they tell students not to use profanity or racial slurs they are told that these children's parents and grandparents curse and say the N-word at home. When they attempt to promote the value of a college education students say they don't even have to graduate high school because they can be successful selling drugs like their parents or older siblings.

The efforts of ALLY and all similar organizations in the Roanoke Valley will not have the desired effect because many of the youth they are trying to save will go back to homes, and communities, where the same values are not being reinforced and that's what's missing. Guns and gangs are giving the youth a sense of purpose that they are missing in other areas of their lives and this is a big factor for those who are trying to make a difference and change lives. Roanoke City Council has had many forums and discussions on how to stop gun violence in the area but again there is the missing element of what these children face when they return to their neighborhoods and what happens behind their closed doors that has the most influence.