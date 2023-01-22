Is Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith the new royal leaker?

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith Photo by GBN News

Is Gary Goldsmith a royal plant?

According to Gary Goldsmith the uncle of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have got it all wrong and they are to blame for their own misfortune. Celebrating the Soaps is reporting that the brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton has spoken to the press but did he do this on his own or was he coaxed by someone in the House of Windsor?

In his book, Spare as well as in television interviews and the Netflix documentary Price Harry has suggested that when the public reads stories from "trusted insiders" "credible sources" and "leakers" it is actually the British royals themselves who have fed the stories to the press. The Duke went on record as saying that Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles has shared private conversations in a tradeoff so the news reports will not focus on her or her children and she will be seen in a positive light.

Goldsmith told the Daily Mail: “Carole will be incredibly hurt and angry about the slights and calumnies heaped on William and Kate this week, but you won’t hear a peep from her.

When your eldest child becomes the future Queen, you don’t get a manual on behaviour and etiquette, but Carole and her husband, Mike, know instinctively what to do…I know this week Kate’s hurt will be mostly for William, the King and Camilla — and she’ll be quietly getting on with her job as her mum taught her, looking after her husband and family. At her core is the Goldsmith way: family means everything. Kate will, of course, have phoned Carole, who will protect her like a lioness, but for both it will be business as usual".

Goldsmith would not dare speak without royal permission

Middleton really cannot do anything to" protect her daughter like a lioness" because it's out of her hands. She cannot interfere with matters of the royal family and she surely cannot control the press or what Harry and Meghan say but with the approval of King Charles or Prince William she can instruct her brother on what to reveal that might bring sympathy and empathy for her daughter and inoaws.

”Prince Harry also said that aids close to Queen Elizabeth and King Charles have shared intimate details of private conversations that end up in the news so could this same thing be true of extended family members? Goldsmith is allegedly speaking on behalf of Prince William and Kate and says they are hurt by Harry's accusations. He also says Kate's mother is fiercely protective and adds that Kate initially blamed Meghan Markle for Harry's behavior. If the accusations in SPare are true, Goldsmith would not have dared today anything about his sister's daughter's family unless it had been approved or he was told to.

The royal drama continues

Is Gary Goldsmith being used by the royal family to push their narrative as Prince Harry claims? It sounds like the "wicked witch Meghan" narrative is beginning again because it might be too damaging for the royals to attack Harry directly even though he wrote the book and gave details that Markle would not have known about. Is Goldsmith the new plant to subtly give the public the royal's version because Kate will one day be queen and her mother cannot?

Kate's uncle says his niece would never have done the things she is accused of during the wedding preparations for Harry and Meghan but he was not there. Is he giving his opinion or did Kate, Carole, or someone else put him up to it? Whatever the case it looks like the (royal) empire may have found a sneaky way to strike back without getting their own hands dirty.