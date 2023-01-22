Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert

Nelly flashes Satanic hand gesture Photo by Why TV Youtube screenshot

What's going on with Nelly?

Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.

One thing Nelly did do was to put up his hand in what is called the Illuminati or Satanic symbol twice and each time he did his eyes changed. Perhaps he may have been drinking or on some type of drug but this type of behavior is happening increasingly with celebrities in a business where it is said that deals are made with the devil for fame and fortune. There are people who laugh at it all and say the hand signals mean various things.

Nelly's behavior is causing people to wonder about him Photo by Youtube screenshot

Whatever is going on with Nelly it has a lot o people talking on social media and TikTok. Elle Goulding once said during a video that she gets possessed by the devil while performing and that she will bang her head on a wall until it hurts in order to give her all to a performance.

Comments about the rapper were divided between his being on drugs or possessed by the devil. One person was appalled that at the end of the concert, Nelly was singing seductively to a 12-year-old girl which was really creepy but the audience cheered him on. You can watch it in the following link.

Comments from Nelly fans

"Eta...I take back the gang signs...those were straight up devil horns on a loopy wrist".

"Nelly higher than the price of eggs"

“Those eyes are ROLLING!”"LSD"?

“Has he been juice in?”

“He looks possessed,”

“Omgggg the molly be hitting lmfaooo.”

Nelly done sold his soul, for real.smh"

"What drug is Nelly on? Percs do this? I’m asking"

"Eta: look at all the Satanist fonts hating my comment. See the hoes. Take yall sulfer burning kewchies back to hell..."



Whatever you believe about Nelly there is something strange going on with many of those in the music industry today from the demonic images in their videos to the hand signs and emphasis on Baphomet and increasing numbers of people are saying that there is evil and it is growing in the entertainment industry. One thing that is certain is Nelly's fans are concerned.