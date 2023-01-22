Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

Virginians should be aware of coyotes Photo by ABC News WRIC video screenshot

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial

Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.

WRIC in Chesterfield County is reporting that the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is advising citizens in the Commonwealth to use extra caution if they encounter a coyote because males are more aggressive between January and March which is their mating season,

Mike Fies a representative from VDWR addressed the issue: "They are becoming increasingly abundant in urban areas,” "Therefore, people should be familiar with potential behavioral patterns that parallel the upcoming peak in mating season". “The males might be a little more territorial in the breeding season,”

Coyote behavior is not really predictable

The coyote I saw was on the side on the highway during daylight and seemed unfazed by all the traffic that was whizzing by. My son said the one he spotted during the afternoon was heading into the woods and did not appear to pay attention.

WRIC however stated that although more of these large canines will be coming out of the woods "most humans don’t actually interact with them. Coyotes generally lurk about in the shadows of the night — refraining from making human contact".

Additional beneficial information about coyotes in Virginia

Fies added that it's important not to leave any food outside that would attack coyotes because they are "More challenged for food" during the winter months and might attack small dogs. The larger canines will be even more aggressive in March and April which is "popping season" as they will be protective and territorial about their new pups.

Fies concluded: "Once a coyote does become aggressive, you can’t really turn that behavior back,” “So that animal needs to be removed from the landscape.”

Visit the Department of Wildlife Resources online for additional information about coyotes in Virginia.