Blueberries might be an anti aging food Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash

Blueberries may have anti-aging properties

Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

If, like me, you are not a fan of this superfood you might want to try blueberry muffins, blueberry yogurt or adding this fruit to ice cream, cereal, oatmeal, strawberries and other fruits you enjoy as well as cakes, or pies to mask the taste because several studies indicate this is an important food to eat. You can also make blueberry smoothies or buy yogurt where the berries are already blended in.

" If you are an adult over the age of 40 it is being advised that you eat blueberries every day. This will improve memory and also slow down the appearance of wrinkles. The Mayo Clinic reveals that eating blueberries can prevent serious health issues such as heart disease, certain cancers, and diabetes".

Blueberries and strawberries are a healthy choice Photo by Maja Vujic on Unsplash

Benefits from blueberries in your diet

Your skin can also benefit from blueberry face masks and scrubs that you make yourself or you can purchase them already prepared. The New York Times revealed the results of a study that was published in the Journal of Neuroscience where Elderly rats were fed at least half a cup of blueberries every day and exhibited improvement in their short-term memory, balance, and coordination. Scientists believe the antioxidants in blueberries protect our bodies against ''oxidative stress,'' which is one of several biological processes that are responsible for aging."

The National Library of Medicine reveals that older men and women who ate roughly 1 cup of fresh blueberries every day for three months had "better results on learning and memory tests than those who were given a placebo". According to a 20-year study from Harvard women who were age 70 and older, who ate blueberries at least once a week (or strawberries at least twice a week) can possibly ­"delay cognitive aging by up to two-and-a-half years". This is promising news so be sure to start adding blueberries to your diet ASAP. Food is less expensive than cosmetic procedures has added health benefits and no side effects. I consider this a win win.