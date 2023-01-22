Gloria and Fenmore return to The Young and the Restless on Wednesday January 25

Gloria and Fenmore Photo by Wiki Facebook screenshots

Gloria and Fen are back in Genoa City

The Young and the Restless will have two fan-favorite characters return to Genoa City on Wednesday, January 25. Judith Chapman ( Gloria Bardwell) and her on-screen grandson Zack Tinker (Fenmore Baldwin) will be on hand for the tribute episode to Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman) who will be given a fashion award for her company Fenmores service. Bregman will be honored for 4 decades on the CBS soap and in comes as Y&R is celebrating 50 years on the air.

Lauren will be elated to see her mother-in-law and her son but Fen will only be in this one episode and nothing has been said about whether or not Gloria might stay in Genoa City for a while. The Young and the Restless will have flashback scenes from Lauren's past which should trigger good memories for longtime fans. Lauren has been involved with quite a few men including Brad Carlton (Don Diamont). Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Damien.

The Baldwin family reunion

She was kidnapped by Sheila Carter Kimberlin Brown who had plastic surgery so that she and her victim were identical and she could take her place. In later years Lauren found out that her father Neil Fenmore (Jim Storm) was also the biological dad of Jill Atkinson (Jess Walton) making the women half-sisters.

Lauren has not been in any front-burner storylines in quite a while and most of the time is shown eating out somewhere with her husband Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc). Even so she is a constant presence in Genoa City and fans love her. Be sure to tune in on Wednesday and see the family reunion when Fenmore and Gloria are back in town.