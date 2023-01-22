Judith Chapman brings Gloria Bardwell back to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless

Judith Chapman returns to The Young and the Restless Photo by Michael Fairman TV video screenshot

Gloria Bardwell returns to Genoa City

Fans of The Young and the Restless were happy to hear that Fenmore Baldwin ( Zach Tinker) was returning to Genoa City for the 50th anniversary of the CBS soap. Previews indicate he will reunite with his parents Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman) the week of January 23. This had viewers wondering if Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) and his mother Gloria Fisher Bardwell (Judith Chapman) might show up and if the entire family could reunite.

Rikaart is portraying Leo Stark on Days of Our Lives where Tinker plays Sonny Kiriakis but there has not been any indication that Kevin will make an appearance in Genoa City. The good news is that Chapman will return to The Young and the Restless where she has truly been missed. The soap vet will appear on Wednesday, January 25 during the episode where Lauren will receive an award for her business Fenmore's. This will also be a tribute episode to Bregman who is celebrating 40 years on Y&R.

Like Tinker and Rikaart Chapman has also been on Days of Our Lives, first as Angelica Devereaux and later as Diana Coleville. It's not clear whether or not Gloria will only be in that one episode like Fenmore or if she may stick around for a while so stay tuned for updates. The Young and the Restless promises more surprising returns as they celebrate 5 decades on network television so be on the lookout for announcements of who else will be returning to Genoa City.