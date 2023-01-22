Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something different

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dB53S_0kMh4dXU00
Roanoke Restaurant Week has begunPhoto by10 News video screenshot

Restaurant week is the time to support local businesses

Roanoke Restaurant Week began on Friday, January 20, and will continue until Sunday the 29th. This is an ideal time to support local downtown businesses as well as give yourself something new and different to do. Close to 30 eateries in the area are participating thus far and this is the perfect opportunity to try out food establishments that you have never eaten at before as well as support your local favorites. Many places of business have closed since Covid including the beloved Roanoker. Participating in Restaurant Week might make a difference to a struggling downtown establishment.

Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Downtown Roanoke, Inc. revealed that prices are reasonable beginning at $10.00 for lunch and ranging from $25, $35, and $50 for dinner.

"A lot of really great food at a great value for people. It’s a nice way to ya know of course support favorites or try something new that is a little out of price range or a place you didn’t know existed before,”

Roanoke Restaurant Week offers opportunities to win prizes

In addition to enjoying great food at quality eating establishments, Downtown Roanoke Inc. will also offer prizes for Roanoke Restaurant Week.

"During Restaurant Week, six people will be chosen to receive a $100 Downtown Roanoke gift card, according to their website. To enter, you’ll need to post your Restaurant Week food photos with #RoanokeRestaurantWeek on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Winners will be chosen randomly on Jan. 30."

You can click on the following link to see a list of the restaurants that are participating thus far as well as their menus and prices.

