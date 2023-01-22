Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking

Speedy Alka-Seltzer commercial Photo by Stoutman Youtube screenshot

If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.

The change had come in 20i7 but I guess I did not get the memo. The Alka-Seltzer was on the shelf beside other indigestion products so perhaps the store employees didn't know either. Had I read the box inside the store I would have noticed the label says this product is "Buffered aspirin for pain relief" only but I had no reason to distrust this staple in many homes that I had seen for all of my life and had utilized in my adult years.

The reason for this difference with Alka-Selltzer is the Bayer company is going with the trend of having only one ingredient in a medication. This is mainly for people who take antacids who may be allergic to aspirin and not aware it's in the medication. Takin apirin unwittingly could lead to bleeding in the stomach especially for those who are taking blood thiners. This is why reading the package is so important. Someone dealing with indigestion would now have to take one product for pain and another for their gut woes.

Decades ago women took Pamprin and similar products for menstrual cramps and the ingredients were aspirin Tylenol and caffeine. When a relative was dealing with migraines she was given a prescription cocktail that included aspirin, caffeine, and acetaminophen (the generic name for Tylenol). I guess now she will have to purchase all the ingredients separately and add dark chocolate which the doctors told her would help. Purchasing separate OTC meds will men spending more money now that Alka-Seltzer is only a pain reliever and a separate antacid is needed.