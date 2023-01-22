Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle Looney

I was watching Gunsmoke on television yesterday and one of the characters reminded me of Catus Joe ( Joe Grant) who had a television show on WSLS 10 when I was a child. I later saw a midget on an episode of Psych that led me to recall Little Bitty Pete, Cactus Joe's sidekick. I actually recall thinking his name was "Iddy biddy Pete" until I saw it in print. There was also a character named Uncle Looney. When I put their names in the search engine, it pulled up the group Memories of Roanoke where in 2018, many locals shared their stories about Joe and Pete, This was after Joe Grant Jr. the son of the local celebrity passed away. When you clock on the link you will read enough fond memories to fill a book.

Uncle Looney Little Bitty Pete and Cactus Joe Photo by John Bigger Facebook screenshot

There are tales of days gone by when children rode the Catcus Joe choo choo train at various locations throughout the Star City and I found out that the train is now located at the Transportation Museum. In 2022 the Cactus Joe Choo choo one first place at Dickens of a Christmas. Everyone spoke highly of Joe and Pete and one woman said she cared for Little Bitty Pete until he passed away in a local nursing home.

There is a web page dedicated to Grant and his beloved character and how they thrilled local children, especially during the 1967 Christmas parade. I did not attend but I watched with my great-grandmother on our little black and white television and I screamed with delight along with the boys and girls in attendance when Cactus Joe appeared because he was our hero. I had not recalled that memory in 6 decades until I read about it online.

Cactus Joe Choo choo train Photo by Scotty Williamson Facebook screenshot

As I read about those who had been fortunate enough to be guests on the show I recalled my late brother Bill Jones and his second-grade class at East Salem elementary school were on the Catcus Joe show one Saturday morning at 8:00 am and they all seemed in awe of the local celebrity. I recall my grandma laughing and commenting that Bill was the only n***er in the crowd. Yes, older black people at times used the N-word on each other because it's the way they were raised.

We baby boomers truly are blessed to have been born at such a fun time for children and lived long enough to make and recall fond memories.